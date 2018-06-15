Florida Sen. Nelson will vote against judge he backed

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is going to vote against a Florida judge whose nomination he once supported.
Nelson said in a statement Friday that he would oppose the confirmation of Allen Winsor because of information brought to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee narrowly approved Winsor's nomination along partisan lines.
President Donald Trump picked Winsor to succeed U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle for a spot in the Northern District of Florida. Winsor is currently a Florida appeals court judge.
Senate Democrats based their opposition to Winsor because of his record working for Attorney General Pam Bondi. Winsor argued in a legal brief that recognizing same sex marriages from other states would "impose significant public harm."
Both Nelson and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio recommended Winsor to President Trump.
