Utah governor thanks man credited with stopping anti-gay mob

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is thanking a man who's being credited with fending off an anti-gay mob during the Utah Pride Festival.
Herbert said on Twitter late Wednesday that he had met with the dessert shop worker. Herbert called him a local hero.
Police say two gay men leaving the Utah Pride Festival were chased by a mob and ran into the shop where Terrance Mannery was working last week. The mob of seven to 15 men was allegedly making homophobic slurs at the couple.
Police say Mannery blocked the mob from entering his shop and was involved in a scuffle to keep them out.
Authorities are looking for leads on the suspected mob. No arrests have been announced.
