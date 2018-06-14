Four-legged law enforcement officer are graduating on Friday

Four four-legged law officers are graduating from the state police academy.
Maine's four newest police dogs and their handlers graduate from the State Police K9 Patrol School on Friday in Vassalboro.
The canine teams have undertaken 14 weeks of training on the grounds of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. They'll celebrate graduation by showing off their skills.
The four teams are assigned to South Portland and York police departments, along with the Maine State Police Troop C and Maine Department of Corrections.
