The Latest: Evers campaign calls Flynn 'desperate'

The Latest on spat between Democratic candidates for governor (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
The Democratic primary for governor is heating up.
Matt Flynn on Thursday accused state Superintendent Tony Evers of using a "Walker-style tactic" by proposing to lower state lawmakers' pay equal to a first-year teacher.
Evers' campaign manager Maggie Gau says Flynn is "hanging in the gutter" and "desperate to distract voters from his connection to the Milwaukee archdiocese child abuse scandal."
Flynn was attorney for the archdiocese and defended it against priest abuse lawsuits.
Gau says it's "unfortunate" that Flynn is attacking Evers over his proposal.
Evers and Flynn are among 10 Democrats running for governor. The primary is Aug. 14.
___
3:12 p.m.
Gubernatorial candidate Matt Flynn is accusing fellow Democrat Tony Evers of using a "Walker-style tactic" by proposing to lower state lawmakers' pay equal to a first-year teacher.
Flynn on Thursday compared the Evers proposal with Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 law that took away collective bargaining from public workers and required them to pay more for health insurance and retirement.
Flynn and Evers are among 10 Democrats running for governor. Democrats have largely avoided directly criticizing one another in the primary, which makes Flynn's comments against Evers stand out.
Flynn says Evers, the state superintendent, is using "divide-and-conquer tactics to pit the people against their representatives." Flynn says instead teachers should have their salaries raised.
Evers did not immediately respond to request for comment.
