The Latest: San Francisco mayor-elect visits her old school

A girl holds up a sign next to California State Assembly Member David Chiu, bottom center, and Assessor Carmen Chu, bottom left, as incoming mayor London Breed speaks at Rosa Parks Elementary School in San Francisco, Thursday, June 14, 2018. It is now the job of Breed, the first black woman elected mayor of the city, to unite a wealthy but frustrated San Francisco, where the high-tech economy has sent the median price of a home soaring to $1.3 million and where homeless tents and human waste fester on sidewalks. Jeff Chiu AP Photo