Lawsuit accuses New Mexico police chief of lewd conduct

A New Mexico sergeant and two former colleagues have filed a lawsuit against State Police Chief Pete Kassetas, accusing him of discrimination, lewd behavior and "malice" toward women.
The lawsuit filed this week and first reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday seeks a jury trial, and compensation for damages.
It also describes a culture in which the Department of Public safety under Gov. Susana Martinez refused to address the chief's "discriminatory and retaliatory treatment" of employees.
A spokesman for the Martinez administration says the lawsuit complaint contains "ridiculous allegations that are completely removed from the truth."
The plaintiffs are Sgt. Monica Martinez-Jones, former Lt. Julia Armendariz, and former Deputy Chief Michael Ryan Suggs.
They allege Kassetas mooned staff in one instance, and used a derogatory term in reference to women within the department.
