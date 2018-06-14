Marijuana law reform supported by Fitzhugh, Dean at forum

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and Tennessee House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh are expressing support for eliminating criminal punishment for possessing small amounts of marijuana statewide if they are elected governor.
The two Democrats, along with Republicans Beth Harwell and Randy Boyd, attended a forum sponsored by the Tennessee Bar Association and The Commercial Appeal in Memphis on Thursday.
The four candidates seeking to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam answered questions on legal topics, Confederate statues and the Memphis industrial Megasite.
In a question and answer period, Dean said he would look into getting the General Assembly to change the state Criminal Code to remove criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana. Fitzhugh made similar statements after the forum, saying he's glad Dean has "come forward" on the issue.
