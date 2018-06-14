National Politics

Early voting bill would change North Carolina schedule, time

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

June 14, 2018 12:23 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Republican lawmakers are looking again at changing the rules on early voting, a popular idea which has prompted legal action.

A House committee voted Thursday to change the 17-day early-voting schedule and require more consistent voting times during that period.

The proposal would end the early-voting period statewide on the Friday evening before a primary or election day. Currently counties must offer voting until the Saturday afternoon before the election. Counties also would have to open all of their early voting sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and be required to keep uniform hours if sites are open on weekends.

The legislature passed an election law in 2013 reducing the number of early-voting days from 17 to 10, but federal courts struck that down, citing racial bias.

