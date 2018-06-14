Candidate to make new rent payments after checks not cashed

A Republican candidate for governor of Rhode Island says he will send new rent payments to the owner of his campaign headquarters after it was discovered that old checks were never cashed.
WPRI-TV reports that Allan Fung's campaign reported being refunded $1,500 for rent during the 2016 campaign and $1,000 during the 2014 campaign.
A campaign spokesman said Wednesday that "refund" was the wrong word and the building owner didn't cash the checks. He says the campaign will ensure the new payments go through.
The company that owns the building says the 2016 payment wasn't cashed because campaign workers made valuable repairs to the building.
The Board of Elections' campaign finance director says transparency and documentation are needed if that's what happened.
The company had no record of the 2014 payment.
Comments