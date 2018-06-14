Oklahoma base hosting some of Air Force's grounded bombers

Part of the U.S. Air Force's recently grounded bomber fleet is currently undergoing maintenance at Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base.
The Oklahoman reports that the commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a "safety stand down" of all B-1B Lancers last week. The order comes after an emergency landing in Texas last month prompted an investigation revealing problems with the long-range bomber's ejection seats.
The Air Force says the B-1B Lancer is a weapon system that can hit speeds of 900-plus mph (1,448-plus kph). The fleet has 62 bombers, but Global Strike Command spokeswoman Linda Frost declined to say how many are at Tinker for security reasons.
Frost says the investigation is ongoing and that it's too soon to determine how long the stand down will last.
Comments