Vermont National Guard members will be deployed this week

About 60 members of the Vermont National Guard will leave the state Thursday for deployment in the Middle East or southwest Asia.
The Guard will send off Charlie Company with a deployment departure ceremony Thursday morning. The Burlington Free Press reports Charlie Company, an air ambulance unit, will deploy with six Black Hawk helicopters and perform medical evacuations and support for the Missouri National Guard's deployment.
Charlie Company will join a task force assembled by the Missouri brigade at Fort Hood, Texas for training before going overseas. The task force will consist of nearly 1,500 soldiers from 13 different states.
The Vermont National Guard's last major deployment was in 2010 when members were deployed to Afghanistan.
