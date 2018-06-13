California Assembly reopens investigation into groping claim

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, poses for a picture at her campaign headquarters in Downey, Calif. The California Legislature is resuming an investigation into allegations of misconduct by Garcia in light of concerns raised about the initial investigation into her conduct. Garcia was accused of groping a former legislative staffer. The Los Angeles area Democrat denies the allegation and independent investigators didn't find evidence to support it. However investigators did find Garcia used vulgar language in violation of the Assembly's sexual harassment policy. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo