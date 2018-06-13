State to probe New Jersey trooper fatal shooting

State authorities in New Jersey are investigating a shooting death by a state trooper of a man said to have been armed with a hunting knife.
The state attorney general's office says troopers received a report Tuesday night of threats against relatives by 32-year-old Stephen Cogelia at a Hardwick home. Officials said responding troopers heard Cogelia threatening them as they entered, and they found him with the knife in a second-floor bedroom. Police said one trooper fired, killing Cogelia.
On Friday, state police seeking a man after a harassment complaint found his truck in Hardwick. Officials said approaching troopers heard a gunshot within the vehicle, and a trooper fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. Forty-seven-year-old Todd Gregory of Coram, New York was found dead. Two rifles were recovered.
