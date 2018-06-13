Voters in Bismarck, Minot, West Fargo elect new mayors

Three of North Dakota's larger cities have elected new mayors.
In Bismarck, challenger Steve Bakken edged out incumbent Mayor Mike Seminary in Tuesday's election. Bakken is a former radio show host and the business development manager for an engineering company.
In Minot, City Councilman Shaun Sipma beat two other candidates to take the mayor seat vacated by Chuck Barney, who decided not to seek re-election to pursue other interests. Sipma is a former TV journalist, an insurance agent and board secretary for the Farm Rescue nonprofit.
In West Fargo, longtime Mayor Rich Mattern was unseated by Bernie Dardis. Dardis is a former CEO of a sign company who still works as a consultant.
