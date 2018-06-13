Police ID store clerk shot by robber in Omaha

Authorities have identified a convenience store clerk shot by a robber shot in Omaha.
Police say 50-year-old Thomas Foster was shot around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the southeast side of the city during a robbery.
Police say the robber walked in and demanded cash. Police say Foster took some from the register, but the robber grew angry when Foster couldn't open the store's safe. The robber then took money from the register and fired once as he left the store.
Police say the bullet hit one of Foster's forearms and hips. He's expected to survive.
No arrest has been reported. Omaha Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for a tip leading to the arrest of the suspect.
