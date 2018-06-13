Feds: Border agents seize 335 pounds of meth in 2 stops

Federal authorities say they have seized 335 pounds of methamphetamine in two different inspections along the U.S.-Mexico border.
A statement Tuesday from the U.S. attorney's office in New Mexico says Border Patrol agents seized the drugs last week.
The first of the two inspections came when authorities say agents stopped 30-year-old Conception Rosas-Villafuerte at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, and found 161 pounds (73.16 kilograms) of meth hidden in the tires.
The other occurred when authorities say agents stopped 38-year-old Jose Alfonso Zuniga-Barraza at the border crossing at Antelope Wells, in New Mexico's Bootheel region. They say they found 174.5 pounds (79.4 kilograms) of meth in his vehicle.
Both men are Mexican nationals and in U.S. custody.
Rosas-Villafuerte's detention hearing is set for Wednesday, and Zuniga-Barraza's for Thursday.
