Casey McGinley appointed judge to Pima County Superior Court

Casey McGinley has been appointed as a judge to Pima County Superior Court in Tucson.
The appointment was announced Tuesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
It fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard Fields.
McGinley currently is a full-time judge pro tempore of the Pima County Superior Court.
In that role, he presides over criminal cases and also serves as an appellate judge on appeals and special actions from Pima County limited jurisdiction courts, and as a judge for both the restitution court and the drug treatment alternative to prison program.
McGinley got his law degree from the University of Arizona.
