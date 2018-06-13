Renewed optimism over reform prospects at New Orleans jail

A federal judge is expressing renewed optimism about the prospects for change at the notoriously dangerous New Orleans jail.
U.S. District Judge Lance Africk's comments came during a Wednesday status hearing on a nearly five-year-old plan to reform the lockup.
Fights, drug abuse and suicide have continued at the jail despite that agreement. Two weeks ago a woman died while detoxing at the lockup.
But court-appointed monitors said Wednesday they have begun seeing signs that acting jail director Darnley Hodge is taking steps to overhaul policies and practices.
Hodge took over when the last court-approved jail director resigned in January amid reports that showed little progress in reform.
