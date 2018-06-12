Grambling State hires new chief of police

Grambling State University has a new leader at the helm of its police department.
University officials Tuesday said that Carlos Kelly has been appointed to the position, taking over for interim Chief Lt. Ruby Jones, who will stay with the department.
Kelly brings more than 21 years of law enforcement experience to the job. Previously, he served as lieutenant commander for the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and worked at the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police Department, America's third largest housing agency.
