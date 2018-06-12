The Latest: Trespassing suspect shot by Phoenix police dies

The Latest on a shooting involving Phoenix police (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
Police in Phoenix say a trespassing suspect who was shot by an officer has died.
The name of the man wasn't immediately released Tuesday.
Police say he had been combative with officers and was shot when he lunged at one of them holding an open-ended handcuff as if it were a weapon.
The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say the incident began as a trespassing call at an extended-stay hotel in central Phoenix about 7:30 a.m.
Officers tried to put the man into handcuffs when he resisted arrest and police say a physical confrontation ensued.
10:45 a.m.
Phoenix police say a trespassing suspect is in extremely critical condition after being shot by an officer during a confrontation after officers unsuccessfully used stun guns to restrain the person.
Lt. Mark Tovar says the preliminary information indicates an officer shot the suspect Tuesday morning after perceiving a threat when the suspect advanced toward officers with an unspecified object in his hand.
Tovar said the encounter occurred when officers responded to a trespassing call and tried to take the suspect into custody near West Osborn Road and North Central Avenue.
No officers were injured.
9:05 a.m.
Phoenix police say none of its officers were injured in a shooting in which a suspect is described as "down."
A Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the status of the suspect and circumstances of the shooting Tuesday morning in a commercial area in central Phoenix.
The shooting occurred near West Osborn Road and North Second Avenue.
