Early voting begins in Utah primary featuring Romney race

Early voting for Utah's primary election has begun, with the marquee matchup pitting former presidential candidate Mitt Romney against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy to become the Republican nominee for Senate.
Polls were scheduled to open in at least 11 locations around the state Tuesday. Early voting will run until the primary election on June 26.
Mail-in ballots were sent to voters starting last week.
Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from the state's center to the southeast corner, will choose a nominee for Congress between Rep. John Curtis and businessman Chris Herrod.
Democrats in the 1st District will decide whether businessman Kurt Weiland or social worker Lee Castillo will square off against eight-term Rep. Rob Bishop in November. The district runs across northern Utah.
