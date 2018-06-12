Senators uneasy of pledge to end exercises with South Korea

New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators are encouraged that President Donald Trump is pursuing diplomacy with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, but are uneasy about Trump's pledge to end joint military exercises with South Korea.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Tuesday the announcement "seems to have come as a complete surprise" to both South Korea and the Pentagon. Both she and Sen. Maggie Hassan said the concession also appears to have been made without anything more than vague assurances from North Korea.
Both said the United States must also work closely with its allies for diplomatic efforts with North Korea to be meaningful.
Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, meanwhile, welcomed the meeting and said she is "cautiously optimistic" that the United States could continue to "engage with North Korea to deescalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula."
Comments