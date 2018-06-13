Coroner: South Carolina woman's death was a homicide

A coroner says the death of a South Carolina woman found in her home was a homicide.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that an autopsy Tuesday in Newberry showed that 20-year-old Melissa Clary died from blows to her head and strangulation.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a home in North Augusta shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Clary was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carlton said Clary was found by her mother, who reported serious injuries.
No arrests have been reported.
