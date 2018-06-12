County auditor's office finds 164 uncounted primary ballots

The Minnehaha County Auditor's Office has discovered 164 uncounted ballots after South Dakota's primary election and added them to the existing results.
The Argus Leader reports that County Auditor Bob Litz told the Minnehaha County Commission on Monday that the ballots were found as election officials updated voter history last week.
Litz says the ballots were discovered in a sealed ballot box at a secure location. Litz says he decided to count the ballots after consulting with the Secretary of State's office and the state's attorney.
Adding the uncounted ballots didn't change the outcome of any races. Minnehaha County voters cast more than 19,000 ballots in the June 5 primary election.
County commissioners voted Monday to certify the canvass of election results.
