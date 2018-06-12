Former tribal officer sentenced in child exploitation case

A former Menominee tribal police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to sexually exploit a child.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year Basil O'Kimosh Jr. sent sexually explicit words and photos of himself to a 15-year-old who was actually an undercover detective. O'Kimosh was arrested after arranging to meet the purported teen.
O'Kimosh was a patrol officer for the Menominee Tribal Police Department at the time. He pleaded guilty in March to attempted sexual exploitation of a child. O'Kimosh was also placed on 8 years of supervised release following his prison time.
