The Latest: Voters pick South Carolina candidates in primary

The Latest on South Carolina's primaries (all times local):
7 a.m.
South Carolinians have started voting in primary elections, with the governor's race at the top of the ticket.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has the backing of President Trump as voters cast ballots Tuesday. McMaster is being challenged by four candidates, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, Charleston attorney Catherin Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren.
Charleston consultant Phil Noble, Columbia Rep. James Smith and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis are seeking the Democratic nomination.
Runoffs are possible June 26 in both contests. South Carolina requires candidates to get more than half of the vote to win a nomination.
There are also primaries in some of South Carolina's seven congressional districts. Republican Reps. Mark Sanford and Tim Rice are among those facing primary challengers.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
1:30 a.m.
South Carolina voters are finally getting their chance to weigh in as polls open for the state's primary elections.
On the top of Tuesday's ballot is the governor's race. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster faces four challengers, while three Democratic candidates are battling it out for their party's nomination.
Republican U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford and Tom Rice are facing Republican challengers, as are Attorney General Alan Wilson and Secretary of State Mark Hammond. A number of state lawmakers are also in primary elections.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. In races where candidates don't secure 50 percent of votes case, runoff elections of the top two vote-getters will be held June 26.
