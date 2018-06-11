11 candidates seeking to succeed firebrand Maine Gov. LePage

Maine voters have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
A field of 11 Democrats and Republicans are seeking party nominations for the opportunity to succeed the term-limited governor.
Tuesday's primary elections are being decided for the first time with ranked-choice voting.
Voters will rank their candidate preferences from first to last, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority.
If not, the ballots will be shipped to Augusta for additional rounds of voting next week. The last-place candidate will be eliminated and votes reallocated. There can be as many rounds as necessary until a candidate gets a majority.
Comments