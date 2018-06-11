New rules announced for pool where teen lifeguard shot

The mayor of a city near Pittsburgh has announced new rules for a public pool where a teenage lifeguard was shot over the weekend.
Authorities say the 17-year-old lifeguard was hospitalized after he was struck in the chest at the Clairton pool at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say he is expected to survive.
Officers apprehended a suspect and six other juveniles at a nearby home, but no charges were immediately announced.
Mayor Rich Lattanzi called it "a very unfortunate incident" that "has tarnished our community."
WTAE-TV reports that the mayor said the pool will reopen Thursday with cameras installed in several areas and police officers stationed at the front doors, and all bags will be checked. In addition, police dogs will be on the grounds from time to time.
