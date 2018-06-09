The Latest: McMaster gets expected Twitter Trump endorsement

The Latest on the Republican primary for governor in South Carolina (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he is endorsing South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in Tuesday's Republican primary.
The nod from Trump is no surprise as McMaster is facing four challengers for a full term.
As lieutenant governor, McMaster was the first state official to back Trump before South Carolina's crucial early Republican presidential primary that the president won with 33 percent of the vote. McMaster became governor when Trump appointed Nikki Haley to be U.N. Ambassador.
Trump says in his tweet that McMaster is doing a fantastic job, is tough on crime, protects the nation's borders and is good for the military.
One of McMaster's opponents, Catherine Templeton, has boasted in ads of meeting with Trump during his transition.
9:45 a.m.
He's been in office more than a year, but South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster isn't being treated with the deference typically granted to incumbents.
Elevated to the state's top job last year, McMaster is facing four challengers in Tuesday's Republican primary. He's seeking his first full term after becoming governor following the departure of Nikki Haley to become U.N. Ambassador.
McMaster faces Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant; former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill; former public health chief Catherine Templeton; and Greenville businessman John Warren. If no candidate tops 50 percent, a runoff will be held June 26.
Templeton and Warren are banking on voters' desire to elect political newcomers. Templeton twice served in Haley's administration but has never pursued elected office. Warren, a Marine and businessman, is new to politics.
