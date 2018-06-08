California governor won't parole woman dubbed 'black widow'

California Gov. Jerry Brown has denied parole for a 63-year-old woman who prosecutors dubbed a "black widow" because she had her husband killed.
Brown on Friday blocked the release of Susan Lee Russo a year after he commuted her life sentence, allowing her a chance at parole. A parole board in January recommended that she be freed.
Russo was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of David Russo. He was a U.S. Navy chief petty officer serving at Lemoore Naval Air Station south of Fresno.
Brown decided she "has more work to do" and is still a public safety risk.
The Democratic governor acted after the objections of nine Republican lawmakers and Fresno County law enforcement officials. Russo's daughters also say she is still dangerous.
