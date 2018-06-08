Oregon Supreme Court expedites gun-control dispute

Pastor Mark Knutson of the Augustana Lutheran Church speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, about a proposed ballot measure that would restrict ownership of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. The matter wound up in the Oregon Supreme Court after a gun-rights proponent on Wednesday, June 6,, 2018, petitioned for a review of the ballot title, saying it was politically charged and deceptive. Andrew Selsky AP Photo