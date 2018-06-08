This year's SC gov primary stirs up memories of 2010 contest

A few days remain until Republican South Carolina voters pick their candidate for this fall's gubernatorial election.
Gov. Henry McMaster is on top in recent polling but isn't above the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.
Former state agency head Catherine Templeton and surging political newcomer John Warren appear to be battling it out for the second runoff slot.
Those who recall the 2010 governor's primary know not to discount candidates further behind and lesser known. Anyone who doubts that need only remember one name: Nikki Haley.
Haley was considered a long shot when she mounted her 2010 campaign. Like this year, the field was large, filled with experienced politicians with long-expected bids. But Haley passed them all, nearly winning the four-way primary outright and crushing her runoff opponent.
