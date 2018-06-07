Ranked choice voting gets spotlight from Jennifer Lawrence

Ranked choice voting advocates are bringing out the star power in advance of a referendum aimed at ensuring the system is used in the November election in Maine.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has posted a video in support of the voting system online. She called it a "simple, fair, common-sense system of voting."
Mainers will used ranked-choice voting on Tuesday to sort through a crowded gubernatorial field that includes 11 Republican and Democratic candidates.
Also on the ballot is a People's Veto referendum aimed at nullifying a legislative delay so that ranked-choice voting can be used in federal elections in Maine in November. Maine voters originally approved ranked-choice voting in 2016.
