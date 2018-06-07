Connecticut governor candidates face public interview

Four major party candidates are scheduled to be publicly interviewed for the job of Connecticut's next governor.
The Gov. M. Jodi Rell Center for Public Service at the University of Hartford is holding the event on Thursday evening. It marks the first political forum since the Democratic and Republican parties endorsed candidates for governor at their recent state conventions.
Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont, the Democrats' endorsed candidate, is appearing. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who's collecting signatures to appear on the Aug. 14 primary ballot, has complained about not being invited to the interview sessions.
Invited Republicans include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, the GOP's endorsed candidate, and former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Westport businessman Steve Obsitnik, who qualified for the ballot.
Independent candidates were not invited to the event.
Comments