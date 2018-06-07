New Mexico voter participation increases by 29 percent

Voter participation in the New Mexico's primary election this week was 29 percent greater than four years ago.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced Thursday an uncertified election tally of 261,615 in the primary election that narrowed competition for two open congressional seats, the governor's office, several statewide offices and the state House of Representatives. In 2014, voters cast 202,327 primary ballots.
More than twice as many Democrats voted as Republicans in the closed primary. Many Republicans including gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Steve Pearce ran unopposed, while Democratic candidates crowded into primary contests for governor, congress and public land commissioner. Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham advanced in the governor's race.
Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, will face Libertarian Sandra Jeff and Republican Johanna Cox in the general election.
