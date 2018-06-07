Deceased South Dakota lawmaker wins Tuesday primary election

Republicans in western South Dakota are working to name a replacement after a dead state lawmaker won Tuesday's primary.
Deceased GOP Rep. Sean McPherson received the party's nomination in District 32, along with Scyller Borglum.
McPherson died in April after battling cancer. Petition signatures were submitted to put his name on the primary ballot before he died.
The Argus Leader reports Pennington County Republican Party officials were taking steps Thursday to find a replacement for McPherson on the ballot.
South Dakota Republican Party bylaws and state law dictate that the county's GOP Central Committee select a replacement to run in November. The candidate must be selected by Aug. 14.
A Republican candidate who lost to McPherson and Borglum in the primary, Ed Randazzo, has expressed interest in the nomination.
