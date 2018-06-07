Who speaks for Robert Mueller? Giuliani is trying to

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. A series of seemingly authoritative assertions in recent weeks about the shape and scope of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference have helped define it in the public eye. But none of those pronouncements about Mueller’s probe were made by Mueller. They were made by Giuliani, who is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident that Mueller will never speak up to correct him. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo