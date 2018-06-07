Trump nominating Rounds' general counsel to appeals court

President Donald Trump is nominating an attorney for South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds to join the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The administration said Thursday that Jonathan Kobes, who now works as general counsel to Rounds, will serve as a circuit judge on the court if he's confirmed.
The Argus Leader reports the 43-year-old Kobes would replace Judge Roger Wollman, who said in February he planned to assume senior status at the end of 2018 or when a replacement had been confirmed.
Kobes joined Rounds' staff in 2014 after working for Raven Industries, DuPont Pioneer and POET. He was a law clerk for Wollman after graduating from law school.
Rounds says Kobes is a "lifelong conservative" who views a judge's role as making decisions based on the law, not legislating from the bench.
