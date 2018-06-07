Salt Lake officials OK plan for nearly 8,800 housing units

Officials have approved a proposal for nearly 8,800 new houses and apartments southwest of Salt Lake City despite opposition from city leaders in the area.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Salt Lake County Council approved a zoning change Tuesday allowing the Olympia project to proceed.
Project developers are planning for about 4,800 apartments, 2,500 town houses and 1,500 single-family homes on a 938-acre (380-hectare) area near Herriman. The project also envisions up 500,000 square feet (46,000 square meters) of retail and office space and a 100-acre (40-hectare) Utah State University campus.
The mayors of Herriman, Riverton, West Jordan and Copperton Township have opposed the project citing concerns about the increased traffic and the strain on water, sewer and roads.
