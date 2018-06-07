Voter ID proposed again, this time as change to constitution

Republicans are poised again to advance a photo identification requirement to vote in North Carolina, despite their previous attempt getting struck down by federal courts.
House GOP leaders introduced Thursday a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would add a photo ID mandate to the qualifications to vote. It would be on ballots this November if the referendum is agreed to by the Senate and House.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly passed a photo ID law in 2013, but a federal appeals court determined three years later that the mandate and other voting restrictions were passed with discriminatory intent targeting black residents. GOP legislators disagreed.
Senate leader Phil Berger says he expects a proposed amendment would get widespread support in his chamber from fellow Republicans.
