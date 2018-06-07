Baltimore mayor to tap panel for police commissioner search

A seven-member panel will help Baltimore's mayor search for the new head of the city's troubled police department.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday that she wants to conduct a "national search" to find a replacement for Darryl De Sousa, who stepped down three weeks ago after he was charged with failing to file federal tax returns.
De Sousa was an internal pick who replaced Kevin Davis in January amid high levels of violence. A former federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent who De Sousa had picked for a deputy commissioner role, Gary Tuggle, is serving as interim commissioner.
Pugh did not say who would serve on the search panel. She said she would consider Tuggle and others who have expressed interest for the role.
