Dallas house of activist Juanita Craft in need of repairs

This May 23, 2018 photo shows the Juanita Craft House in South Dallas. Juanita Craft lived here from 1950 until her death in August of 1985, when she was 83. . During that time, and well before, Craft reshaped Dallas like few others before or since, gathering in this house a flock that became a family that became an army of makers of good trouble. It was a destination for foot soldiers and world leaders. The Dallas Morning News via AP Nathan Hunsinger