FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval waves in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge made no immediate ruling whether to force state officials to enact a gun buyer screening law that has not been implemented despite voter approval in November 2016. An attorney arguing for enforcement told the judge Friday, June 1, 2018, that Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt have stalled the law "for either personal or political reasons." John Locher, File AP Photo

Nevada judge mulls arguments with gun buyer law in limbo

The Associated Press

June 05, 2018 03:40 PM

LAS VEGAS

State attorney general's office lawyers told a judge in Las Vegas that it's not up to courts to tell the governor to enact a flawed gun buyer screening initiative that voters approved nearly 18 months ago.

A lawyer for a group suing to implement the gun background check law countered Tuesday that there's nowhere else for citizens to turn.

Attorney Mark Ferrario alleged that Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt are failing to fully and faithfully implement the laws of the state.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy made no immediate ruling after nearly 40 minutes of arguments.

The lawsuit was filed last October, just days after 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip.

