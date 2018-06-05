Attorney general: No evidence Statehouse intern was paid off

The attorney general's office says there's no credible evidence that a New Hampshire Senate intern was paid off in exchange for keeping quiet about an inappropriate comment a senator made to him in 2013.
Sen. Andy Sanborn, a Bedford Republican running for Congress, has acknowledged using what he called "crass language," but says allegations that an intern was given a job and cash from the former Senate chief of staff in exchange for silence were complete fiction. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it found no connection between Sanborn's comment, the job and the money, which the chief of staff said was a personal loan that was quickly paid back.
Sanborn called the investigation politically motivated and said he's glad the issue has been put to rest.
