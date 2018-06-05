Maine senators caution Trump on self-pardon

Maine's U.S. senators are cautioning President Trump against using his executive power to pardon himself.
Maine Public reports that Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said if Trump pardoned himself he would risk a firestorm and action taken against him. She said he never should have tweeted about it in the first place.
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said the idea of a president pardoning oneself is "troubling" and seems inconsistent with the fundamentals of the Constitution.
Trump, a Republican, said Monday he has "the absolute right to PARDON myself."
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said "no one is above the law" and that the president wouldn't need to pardon himself because he hasn't done anything wrong.
