Lawyer resigns after state missed costly court deadline

A lawyer who the state says was responsible for missing a deadline to appeal a costly Superior Court decision has resigned.
WPRI-TV reports Gregory Hazian, a lawyer for the Office of Health and Human Services, resigned Monday.
The state missed a May 23 deadline to appeal a decision ordering the agency to pay about $24 million in Medicaid payments to dozens of nursing homes. The state asked on Friday for an opportunity to appeal.
The agency attributed the blunder to Hazian, who it said never notified his superiors about the court's decision. Hazian was removed from the state's attorney roll in January and isn't allowed to practice law. The agency said it wasn't aware of that either.
He previously was placed on leave while the agency launched an investigation.
Comments