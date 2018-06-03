In this image released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Steven Joshua Wiggins is detained by officers, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Hickman County, Tenn. Wiggins, suspected in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, was arrested Friday after a two-day manhunt, authorities said. (Tennessee Highway Patrol via AP)
Funeral scheduled Tuesday for slain Tennessee deputy

The Associated Press

June 03, 2018 04:28 PM

DICKSON, Tenn.

Services are set this week for a Tennessee sheriff's sergeant who was fatally shot while responding to a call.

According to Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, Sgt. Daniel Baker's funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Dickson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 32-year-old Baker was found dead in his patrol car Wednesday after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested last week in Baker's death. A district attorney says the state of Tennessee will seek the death penalty against them.

Dickson is about 40 miles west of Nashville.

