Biddeford, Maine, group gets federal help to grow local food

The federal government is providing technical support to a nonprofit group in Biddeford, Maine, that wants to help grow local food infrastructure.
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree says the nonprofit group, Engine, is receiving the support through Local Food, Local Places, a federal initiative designed to bring reinvestment to neighborhoods and their food economies.
She said the group would host a two-day planning workshop in Biddeford which would include Engine's plan to develop an 8,000-square-foot green space and a rooftop garden and support local food-related businesses. The workshops are scheduled for June 6 and 7.
Local Food, Local Places assistance isn't a grant, and it doesn't give money direct to communities. It will provide a group of experts to help the community develop a plan to promote local food and revitalization.
Comments