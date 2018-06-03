Flood emergency declared in 8 West Virginia counties

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in eight counties for flooding from heavy rains.
The governor's office says in a news release that some emergency evacuations were underway Sunday following severe storms.
The declaration is for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties. It allows the use of state assets and directs the West Virginia State Police and the Army National Guard to help hard-hit areas.
The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is forecast along the South Branch of the Potomac River, which is expected to crest nearly 5 feet above flood stage by Sunday night.
It says minor flooding is occurring near the Cacapon (kuh-KAY'-pon) River, which is expected to crest about 5 feet above flood stage. Minor flooding also is forecast along the Potomac River at Paw Paw.
Comments