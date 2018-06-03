Greitens' resignation shifts Missouri's focus to Senate race

FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley takes questions from the media after touring an ethanol plant in Macon, Mo. The end of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' tenure as governor Friday, June 1, 2018, could breathe new life into Hawley's campaign. He's seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in what's expected to be one of the most contentious races in the nation, a challenging task not helped by turmoil in the governor's office. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo